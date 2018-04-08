Former IMF Leader Indicted

NEW YORK (AP) -- A prosecutor in New York says a grand jury has indicted former IMF leader Dominique Strauss-Kahn in connection with an alleged attack on a hotel maid.

The assistant district attorney did not specify the charge. Strauss-Kahn was appearing before a judge Thursday in a bid for freedom while he awaited trial.

The former head of the International Monetary Fund arrived in the courtroom Thursday afternoon wearing a gray suit. He turned to give a quick smile to supporters in the gallery

that included a daughter and his wife, Anne Sinclair.

He has been behind bars since Saturday after he was accused of trying to rape a maid at a Manhattan hotel.