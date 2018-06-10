Former Iraqi President Sentenced to Death

He actually started shouting as the judge was reading the decision.

The court ruled Hussein will be hanged for the 1982 murders of almost 150 Shiite Iraqis. The court sentenced two others, including Hussein's half-brother, to death for the killings.

Reactions worldwide, including in some Middle Eastern countries, have been largely in support of the verdict. But, they have not necessarily agreed with the death sentence.

KOMU's Mike Chesney spoke with people in downtown Columbia Sunday afternoon and found a similar reaction.

"I'm sure he probably deserves it just as much as anybody who would deserve to die, if someone deserves to die at the hand of the government," said bartender Danny Randerson.

"Putting people to death seems barbaric to me, but hanging especially. I suppose there are people out there who think, in light of what he's done, that is pretty generous," said Jaye Wright, a special education teacher.

"I honestly think it would be better to keep him alive and just make him live with what he's done, because, letting him die is doing him a favor, because he thinks he's dying in like the highest form of, he's dying for the cause," said MU freshman Lydia Preibe.

Some people were wondering where things would go from here. Hussein's lawyers are now able to appeal the verdict. That means, if the sentence is upheld, it could be months before his execution.

On-Air report: Mike Chesney