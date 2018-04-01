Former Jackson County Executive Bill Waris dies at age 63

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Former Jackson County Executive Bill Waris has died at age 63. He had triple-bypass surgery last month and recently entered the hospital with a severe lung infection. Waris was a Democrat and was county executive from 1983 to 1991. His accomplishments included long-term lease deals with the Chiefs and Royals and advancing the county's recreational opportunities. After he was county executive, he worked as a lobbyist. That career ended when he pleaded guilty in 2005 to making a false statement to FBI agents. The FBI was investigating Jackson County Executive Katheryn Shields over bribery allegations. Shields has never been charged in the case. Waris received probation and a fine. Waris is survived by his wife, Patricia Waris, and four children.