Former jail guard accused of sex with inmate gets probation

ST. CHARLES (AP) — A former St. Charles County jail guard accused last year of having sex with an inmate has been given a four-year suspended sentence and placed on probation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 33-year-old Nathaniel Dean Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to acceding to corruption by a public servant. He will be on probation for five years.

A grand jury indictment last summer alleged that Johnson had sex with an inmate in June. The revised charge submitted this month alleged that he accepted favors from an inmate in return for supplying cigarettes to the inmate.

Johnson's employment with the county corrections department ended in August.