Former Jefferson Bank Employee Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County woman pleaded guilty Monday to federal embezzlement and fraudulent income tax return charges.

The woman, Kelley Steiner, embezzled money while working as Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors at Jefferson Bank from January 2002 through November 2008. Steiner also worked as personal executive assistant to former bank president Harold W. Westhues.

In her plea Monday, Steiner admitted she embezzled a total of $487,199 from both the bank and Westhues' personal checking account as well as $54,000 from former emplyer Modern Business Systems.

Steiner falsely reported that $60,400 cash went to board members at Jefferson Bank for their attendance at various meetings, but she really took the cash for her own personal benefit. As Westhues' personal assistant Steiner had access to his checking account and authority to write checks from his name. Steiner filed paperwork for the bank to reimburse Westhues for $49,017 which she redirected to pay her personal credit card accounts. She also wrote checks to herself, paid her personal credit card bills and her children's college expenses with $378,000 from Westhues' personal checking account.

Steiner also failed to report approximately $110,800 of income on her tax return for 2007.

A sentencing date is not set yet, but she could serve up to 33 years in prison and a $1,250,000 fine.

U.S. v. Kelley Steiner

Steiner Plea Agreement