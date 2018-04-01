Former job recruiter accused of fraud in Missouri indictment

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction company's former job recruiter is accused in a Missouri federal indictment of taking more than $414,000 in kickbacks from recruitment services.

The 38-count indictment in Kansas City accuses 44-year-old John L. Kirwin of Lee's Summit of wire and mail fraud.

The indictment also names the owners of a Houston employment recruitment service and one in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The indictment alleges Kirwin was a JE Dunn Construction job recruiter not allowed to accept money from outside agencies doing business with the company.

But the indictment says outside agencies JE Dunn paid to find hirable employees took money from JE Dunn for employees not ultimately hired. Hundreds of thousands of dollars of that allegedly then were funneled back to Kirwin.

Online court records don't show whether Kirwin has an attorney.