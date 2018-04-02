Former Judge Faces Pornography Charges Again

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A former Douglas County judge once again faces child pornography charges after a federal grand jury reinstated the case. Charges of possessing child porn on video were dropped a week ago against Roger Wall of Ava in southwest Missouri. At the time, Wall's defense lawyer argued that language in the original charges was vague. A federal judge last week granted the defense motion to drop those counts. But federal prosecutors promised to fix the language problem and seek a new indictment from a federal grand jury. Now a grand jury has acted, handing down a new indictment yesterday on the same counts against Wall of possessing videotapes containing child pornography. Wall resigned as a judge in February 2005 and now practices law in Douglas County.