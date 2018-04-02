Former Mamtek CEO Fighting Extradition

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - KOMU 8 News confirmed Thursday that former Mamtek CEO Bruce Cole is fighting his extradition back to Missouri. Cole faces felony stealing and security fraud charges in relation to the failed Mamtek artificial sweetener plant in Moberly.

Cole is currently in custody in Orange County, Calif. His bond is set at $500,000. Nanci Gonder, a spokesperson for Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster, said before Cole can be released on bond, he must prove the funds are from a "legitimate source."

Gonder also said Cole appeared in an Orange County, Calif. court Thursday morning but did not consent to being extradited. Without Cole's consent, Calif. Governor Jerry Brown must request an extradition.

Gonder said Brown's office plans to expedite the request which should be ready in time for Cole's next scheduled court appearance on Oct. 3.