Former Mamtek CEO Now Jailed in Missouri

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) - The former CEO of a proposed sweetener facility is in jail in Missouri after giving up his fight against being extradited from California.

Ex-Mamtek U.S. Inc. head Bruce Cole faces fraud and stealing charges after plans to build a sweetener plant in Moberly collapsed. Prosecutors say he used some of the money from a $39 million bond to avoid foreclosure on his Beverly Hills home.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Cole arrived at the Randolph County Jail in Moberly Saturday. He is being held on $500,000 bond as he awaits trial on one felony count of stealing and four counts of securities fraud.

Construction on the Moberly plant stopped when a bond payment was missed last year.