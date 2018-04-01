Former Marshfield teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

By: The Associated Press

MARSHFIELD (AP) - A former southwest Missouri teacher pleaded guilty to charges stemming from having sexual contact with a student.

The Springfield News-Leader reported 47-year-old Johnna Feazell pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony charges of statutory sodomy and sexual contact with the 16-year-old student.

Feazell was an 8th-grade teacher and coach in Marshfield until last November.

The girl's parents went to the Marshfield principal in October after finding a cellphone that she and her husband hadn't bought their daughter, and the only contact in the phone was Feazell's number.

Court documents showed she also pleaded guilty to felony charges of tampering with physical evidence and tampering with a witness.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 3 in Webster County.