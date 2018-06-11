Former Miller County teacher pleads guilty to distributing child porn

JEFFERSON CITY - A former teacher at St. Elizabeth High School pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for distributing child pornography, according to the Western District of Missouri.

Stephen Gregory Strobel, 26, of St. Elizabeth, told investigators he traded photos of underage girls with people online. Strobel said he never asked the age of the kids but said he thought they were between the ages of 13 and 15.



In April 2014 a Wooster, Ohio woman discovered her 13-year-old daughter had engaged in a sexually explicit online chat with Strobel, according to the court's press release. Investigators said they contacted Strobel at St. Elizabeth High School on May 12, 2014. Strobel told investigators he exchanged pornographic photos with the 13-year-old and she sent him pornographic photos and a video.



Investigators identified one video and about 500 pictures of child pornography on Strobel's iPhone.



Strobel is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole and can face up to a 20 year sentence in federal prison without parole.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the FBI, the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Wayne County, Ohio, Sheriff's Department led the investigation.





