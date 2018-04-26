Former Missouri bank worker accused of embezzling $410,000

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A woman has been indicted on federal charges that she embezzled $410,000 from the bank where she worked.

A federal grand jury in Jefferson City returned the indictment accusing 28-year-old Katherine Nicholle Brown of one count of felony embezzlement.

Authorities allege that Brown worked as the lead teller at Hawthorn Bank in Jefferson City when she pilfered the money from the bank vault from December 2012 to September of last year.

Online court records do not show whether Brown has an attorney reachable for comment.