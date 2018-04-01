Former Missouri church youth leader sentenced for enticement

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A former Missouri church youth leader has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that 46-year-old Jamey Lee Becker, of Iberia, was sentenced Wednesday.

Becker initially faced state charges before the case was moved to federal court. Court documents in the state case say the investigation began when the parents of a 16-year-old youth group participant reported that the teen was receiving Facebook messages on his cell phone from Becker.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper posed as the teen and exchanged hundreds of messages over a nine-day period with Becker. The statement says Becker was arrested after going to a church where he'd arranged to pay the teen for sex.