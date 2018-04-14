Former Missouri congresswoman hospitalized in Italy

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A former U.S. representative for Missouri is recovering after being hospitalized for a brain hemorrhage while vacationing in Italy.

The family of Jo Ann Emerson in a statement Tuesday said the former Republican congresswoman is at an Italian hospital. The statement says the Cape Girardeau native is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Emerson served as a U.S. representative for Missouri from 1996 to 2013. She's now chief executive officer of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. A spokeswoman for the association in a statement said that Emerson was traveling with family when she suffered a "medical emergency."

A former chief of staff says she now lives in the Washington, D.C., area.