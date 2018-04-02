Former Missouri deputy accused of sex crimes in indictment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former eastern Missouri deputy already facing state sex crime charges is now accused in a federal indictment of sexually abusing four women and enticing a minor into prostitution.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Friday announced the indictment against 52-year-old Marty Rainey of Sullivan. He could face up to life in prison if convicted. Rainey's phone number is unlisted and records indicate he does not yet have an attorney.

Rainey was charged last year in state court with several sex crimes related to the same investigation, and was sued by one of the alleged victims in October.