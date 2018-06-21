Former Missouri deputy gets 7 years in prison for child porn

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Missouri sheriff's deputy has been ordered to spend seven years in federal prison for admittedly sharing child pornography online.

Twenty-eight-year-old Juan Jones was sentenced Wednesday in Springfield. He pleaded guilty in April to receiving and distributing child pornography.

Authorities say they found roughly 450 videos and about 1,500 images of child porn on Jones' Dropbox account and more images on his cell phone. Prosecutors say the images show children as young as infants engaged in sexual acts.

Jones also admitted exchanging child pornography images on Tumblr.

Authorities say Dropbox reported the matter to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after discovering video and image files containing child pornography had been uploaded by Jones.

Jones was a Greene County patrol deputy between September 2013 and January 2016.