Former Missouri Football Player Holds Camp for Kids

BOONVILLE -- Former Defensive End for the Missouri Tigers, Atiyyah Ellison held the 6th annual Co-Ed Skills Camp on April 28-29. The camp was held at Boonville High School's football field. Boys and Girls ages 4-13 were able to participate.

The camp had 10 different stations that former MU and current NFL players coached. "This is like the time I try to involve a lot of people. You know and obviously bringing in the NFL guys and stuff in is a draw to get the kids here. But really that is what I want is to get the kids here and get them active" said Eillson.

Former Missouri Defensive Tackle Lorenzo Williams helped coach the camp as well, "I am in charge of the ropes drill. One the kids I'm sure will not like because it is pretty hard but that is what we are here for, just kind of help them out, help them get better" said Lorenzo.

Other former MU players and current NFL players included Brad Smith, C.J. Mosley, Dwan Edwards, David Garrad, Scott Wheatly and Jason Brown.

The camp combined hard work and a great time, "Some of those kids, like Monday, they'll be talking about next years camp already. So like just seeing how excited they get, I actually feel like I am bringing, you know, joy and exercise at the same time, is a big deal" said Ellison.