Former Missouri governor details time in office in booklet

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has released a nearly 90-page booklet detailing his time in office in his official last act as leader of the state.

The News Tribune reports that Missouri law requires the governor to give the Legislature a report at the end of each session and at the close of his term of office.

The booklet issued by Nixon last week says his eight years in office focused on "Building a Stronger Missouri."

He says his administration helped the state recover from the Great Recession and aided communities after natural disasters. He says the state also made investments to strengthen public schools, stabilize college tuition, improve state parks and provide services for residents with mental illness and developmental disabilities.

The report says the administration worked with lawmakers and other officials "in a bipartisan way."