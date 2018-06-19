Former Missouri Guard Phil Pressey Will Make First NBA Start

BOSTON, MA - Former Missouri point guard Phil Pressey will be making his first NBA start on Jan. 15. The Boston Celtics guard will be playing against the Toronto Raptor tonight. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and the Celtics organization has confirmed this via Twitter.

Stevens confirms that Phil Pressey will start at point guard tonight for the C's vs. Toronto. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2014





Pressey has appeared in 35 of the Celtics 39 regular season games so far. Averaging 11.3 minutes per game, the undrafted guard averages 1.5 points, one rebound and two assists per game off the bench.

The announcement came as a result of Celtics transactions that occured before the game. Earlier today, the Celtics announced today that Rajon Rondo has been recalled from the Maine Red Claws. The injured point guard hasn't played a game this season after tearing his ACL last year. Rondo is set to come back as early as this Friday, Jan 17.

The Celtics also traded guards Jordan Crawford and Marshon Brooks to the Golden State Warriors in a three team deal. In return, the Celtics acquired center Joel Anthony from the Miami Heat and two draft picks. Crawford was starting at point guard for the Celtics this year with Rondo unable to play. With Crawford gone, a starting guard spot opened up that Stevens gave to Pressey. Bradley will play shooting guard tonight.

Joining Pressey in the starting lineup will be guard Avery Bradley, forwards Jeff Green and Jared Sullinger and center Kris Humphries. Tonight, Pressey will have to defend Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

The game will start at 6:30 CT and will be broadcast on CSNNE.