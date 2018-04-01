Former Missouri gubernatorial hopeful turns to Ferguson

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County businessman who was the Republican nominee in a losing 2012 campaign for Missouri governor is quietly working to influence the economic recovery in Ferguson after a fatal police shooting led to burned-out storefronts and frequent protests that continue nearly six months later.

The private effort by plastics packaging mogul Dave Spence is called Ferguson 1000 Jobs. It got off to a rocky start at a recent public unveiling at Harvard Law School as protesters at a panel discussion cursed Ferguson's mayor and police chief, who were flown to Massachusetts at Spence's expense.

Some protest organizers question whether Spence is using Ferguson to pave the way for his own political comeback. But the Overland native says he only wants to help improve conditions in and around Ferguson.