Former Missouri Man Charged in Ex-Wife's Death

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) - A former Missouri man is charged with killing his ex-wife after her body was found buried in a rural Clay County gully.

Authorities say 58-year-old Alan Mackey was arrested Monday at a Florida motel and charged with murder. The body of his ex-wife, 48-year-old Kimberly Dawn Mackey, was found Monday covered in rocks south of Excelsior Springs.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says investigators believe Kimberly Mackey was shot in late May in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The sheriff's office says her body was then driven to Clay County.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kimberly Mackey was last seen May 26. Clay County authorities did not release information on how the body was discovered.