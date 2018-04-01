Former Missouri police chief pleads guilty to fraud

JACKSON (AP) - The former police chief of Perryville, Missouri, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of making a false report and will serve 10 days in jail.

The Southeast Missourian reports that as part of a plea agreement, Keith Tarrillion on Wednesday surrendered his police license. He received a six-month suspended jail sentence and will serve 10 days in jail - in two-day increments throughout August. He was also placed on probation for one year.

Tarrillion was originally charged with a felony alleging insurance fraud. Authorities said in January that Tarrillion filed a false police report claiming vandalism to a hot tub and table at his home and received $5,400 from his insurer. He resigned as chief in April 2013 after the allegations surfaced.