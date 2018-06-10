Former Missouri Rep. Flook appointed to new judgeship

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri lawmaker has been appointed to a new judgeship in Clay County.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Monday that he has appointed Tim Flook, of Liberty, to serve as an associate circuit judge in Clay County.

Flook is a Republican who served in the Missouri House from 2005 through 2010. He also has worked as an attorney since 1993.

Flook will be filling a newly created court position. He was one of three nominees submitted to Nixon by a nonpartisan commission that screen applicants for judgeships.