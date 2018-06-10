Former Missouri Senator New Chair of UM Curators Board
ST. LOUIS - A former Missouri senator from St. Louis has been named chairman of the University of Missouri board of curators for 2013.
The Kansas City Star reports former Sen. Wayne Goode was elected to the post Friday morning on the second day of a two-day meeting in St. Louis.
Goode has been a university system curator for three years and is replacing David Bradley of St. Joseph as chairman. He represented the state Senate's 13th district in St. Louis County until retiring in 2005.
Goode graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in banking and finance. He received his law degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Also Friday, curators elected Don Downing of Webster Groves as the board's vice chairman.
