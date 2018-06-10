Former Missouri teacher charged in child sex case

By: The Associated Press

ASH GROVE (AP) - A former southwest Missouri high school teacher has been charged in a child sex case involving a 16-year-old female student.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 34-year-old William Herrington of Republic was charged Monday with felony sodomy, child molestation and sexual contact with a student.

Ash Grove police say Herrington sent inappropriate messages to the girl's Twitter account, and had sexual contact with her in the school's library storage closet and at his home in October.

Superintendent Kyle Collins suspended the Ash Grove High School social studies teacher after the girl's mother contacted him in October. Herrington is no longer employed by the district.

It wasn't immediately clear if Herrington has an attorney.