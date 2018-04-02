Former Missouri teacher pleads guilty to having child porn

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A former teacher in Independence has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Jason Pink pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing child pornography while he was a teacher at Fort Osage High School in 2014.

Prosecutors say investigators found evidence that Pink bought the pornography on several occasions from a movie production company located outside the U.S.

U.S. Postal Inspectors found several DVDs and a thumb drive that contained child pornography at Pink's home.

Pink faces up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.