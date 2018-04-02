Former Missouri Tiger Harold Brantley transfers to Division II

COLUMBIA - A former Missouri Football defensive lineman has found a new home not far from his last one. Harold Brantley announced in a tweet on Wednesday he will play for Northwest Missouri State.

The school has not confirmed Brantley's new position, but the Northwest Missourian newspaper is confirming the move.

Brantley played for Missouri for two seasons and started 16 games. In 2015, he was forced to miss his entire season due to injuries suffered in a car accident.

Brantley was dismissed from Missouri's program in early August after failing to meet academic expectations.

Brantley is eligible to play immediately because he transferring to Division II, but it is unknown whether he will play against Nebraska Kearney this weekend.