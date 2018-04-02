Former Missouri Tigers Star Finds New NFL Home

NEW YORK - Former Mizzou quarterback and now ex-New York Jets wide receiver Brad Smith is staying in New York, and in the AFC East. Smith agreed to a contract worth four years and $15 million with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Although he was a quarterback during his record-setting college career at Mizzou, Smith became one of the best utility players in the game after coming to the NFL. Last season he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 299 yards.

Smith spent a total of five seasons with the Jets, during which he racked up over 33-hundred yards combined as a rusher, reciever and a return man.

However the Jets decided to go after other free agents and didn't make an offer to Smith.

During his distinguished career at MU Smith set 69 different Mizzou, Big 12 and NCAA game, season and career records. He became the first NCAA Div. I-A QB to throw for 8,000 yards and rush for 4,000 yards in a career.