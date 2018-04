Former Missouri Volleyball Player Now Head Coach at Rock Bridge

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri volleyball player Tatum Anderson is now the head coach of the Rock Bridge High School volleyball team.

Tatum's maiden name is Ailes, and 2005 Big 12 Libero of the Year still holds the school record for career digs.

Rock Bridge volleyball visited Jefferson City Tuesday night, where the Jays took both sets 25-15 in the first, and 25-11 in the second.