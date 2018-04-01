Former Mizzou Pitcher Nick Tepesch Promoted to Double-A

FRISCO, TX -- Former Mizzou pitcher Nick Tepesch was promoted to the Texas Rangers Double-A affliate in Frisco, Texas on Thursday. Tepesch pitched for the Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season.

He has a 2.89 ERA in 12 starts this season but in his last fives starts he has a 4-0 record with an ERA of 0.75.

The Texas Rangers drafter Tepesch in the 14th round in 2010.