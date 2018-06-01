Former Mizzou QB Chase Daniel Speaks to Business Students

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of Mizzou students and faculty packed into Bush Auditorium in Cornell Hall on the MU campus Friday to hear former Mizzou quarterback Chase Daniel speak. Daniel graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2009 from the Trulaske College of Business, but is best known in Columbia for leading the Tigers to a 12-2 record in 2007 and a win against Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl.

Daniel is now the backup quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and is co-founder of 10STAR Apparel, a screen printing factory which has its headquarters in Arlington, TX. 10STAR Apparel was founded after Daniel graduated and prints more than a million shirts a year.

Daniel spoke and took questions for about an hour and referenced not only his time with the Saints and the Tigers, but also the time he got to spend with famed businessman Warren Buffett. Daniel was studying at the Trulaske College of Business at the time and was able to travel to Omaha to meet with Buffett. "It is an experience that I will always remember," said Daniel.

Daniel left the audience with three tips: "Number one, invest in your relationships. Number two, invest in your future and number three, invest in yourself." Daniel also added that he has a lot of faith in this year's team and he hopes to see the the Tigers upset the #1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide tomorrow at Faurot Field.