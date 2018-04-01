Former Mizzou Safety Granted Bond Following Arrest

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore is expected to be released from jail Friday following his arrest on a misdemeanor simple battery charge.

Fulton County sheriff's spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan says Moore was granted a $2,500 bond during his first appearance before a Fulton County magistrate judge Friday morning.

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos says officers were called to a Northwest Atlanta address Thursday and advised that Moore and a woman were involved in an argument. Campos says during the argument Moore "threw the victim's phone and grabbed the victim's shoulder."

The Falcons released a statement Thursday night saying the team was aware of the "situation involving William Moore" and was gathering more information.

Moore was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2012 when he had four interceptions and 105 tackles.