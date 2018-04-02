Former Mizzou WR Jackson Signed to Jaguars Active Roster

JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Former Missouri wide receiver Jerrell Jackson will finally have a chance to play in the NFL. On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced Jackson had been signed to the active roster after placing Cecil Shorts on the injured reserve.

On December 14, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Jackson to the practice squad. Jackson is expected to play on Sunday for the Jaguars vs. the Tennessee Titans. First round draft pick Justin Blackmon is the only receiver remaining on the active roster who was there at the start of the season.

Jackson becomes the fourth former Mizzou player to appear on the Jaguars active roster this year. He joins cornerback Kevin Rutland and defensive tackle C.J. Mosley. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert was placed on the injured reserve on November 21.