Former Mo. Dentist Sentenced in Bribery Case

KIRKSVILLE (AP) - A former Missouri dentist has been sentenced to prison for offering bribes to protect a friend accused of molesting a teenage boy.

Seventy-two-year-old Stephen Barber, of Kirksville, was convicted in June of two counts of felony witness tampering. KTVO reports that Barber was sentenced Wednesday in Adair County Circuit Court to five years on each count, to be served concurrently.

Barber was charged with offering a family $150,000 in 2008 to withhold cooperation in the molestation case against his friend Thomas Oswald, a former attorney in Kirksville. Oswald is serving a seven-year sentence for sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy.

Barber has lost his dental license. He apologized in court Wednesday for his actions.

His attorney says an appeal is possible.