Former Mo. Educator Pleads Guilty to Child Porn

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 68-year-old former southwest Missouri school board member has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson says John Lewis of Sarcoxie pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge from Feb. 28 and will be sentenced to two years in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were investigating claims that Lewis had exposed himself to a group of high school students who were working for him on his farm when they served a search warrant at his home.

Investigators found 19 multimedia files of child pornography, including images of children as young as 5 years old, and 113 images of suspected child porn.

The former Sarcoxie School Board member will be on 10 years of supervised release after his prison term ends.