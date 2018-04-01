Former Mo. Officer Accused of Stealing Drugs, Jewelry

By: The Associated Press

RAYTOWN (AP) - A former western Missouri police has been charged with stealing prescription painkillers and jewelry from his department's evidence room.

The Jackson County prosecutor on Friday charged 35-year-old Justin M. Pool with three felony counts of theft of a controlled substance and two felony counts of property theft.

Pool formerly worked as an officer with the Raytown Police Department, where the thefts allegedly occurred on five separate occasions in January of this year.

A Missouri Highway Patrol investigator wrote in court documents that in each instance, Pool checked out an evidence bag, removed pain pills or jewelry and replaced the items with nonprescription drugs or cheap jewelry.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Pool, and a phone number for him could not be found.