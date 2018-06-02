Former Mo. Officer Gets Jail Time for Sex Crime

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A former northeast Missouri police officer will spend nearly three months in jail for having sex with a 16-year-old.

A source reported that 25-year-old Jamie Bell was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation. He pleaded guilty in August in Adams County, Ill., to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Bell worked as a police officer in Canton, from February 2010 through Sept 2011. Prosecutors say he invited three juvenile girls to camp with him near Marblehead, Ill., in May 2011. He admitted to having sex with one of the girls.

Bell apologized at the sentencing hearing and said he had been drinking at the time.

Bell will spend 89 days in the Adams County Jail. He now lives in Moberly.