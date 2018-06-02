Former Mo. Official Pleads Guilty in Land Sale

PLATTE CITY - The former president of a northwestern Missouri ambulance district has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from a profitable sale of land.

The Platte County prosecutor's office says 40-year-old Kevin Rawlings, of Dearborn, entered the plea Tuesday to a charge of misusing official information.

Rawlings served on the board of the Northland Regional Ambulance District. He admitted buying 34 acres of Platte County land near Interstate 29 in April 2010, knowing the district was considering the area for a new station.

Rawlings bought the land for $130,000, and later sold less than two acres of the property to the ambulance district for $175,000.

Authorities said an appraiser later put the value of the land sold by Rawlings at just $30,000.

Rawlings faces up to a month in jail at his sentencing Nov. 1.