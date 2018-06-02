Former MO Senator Endorses Romney

BOSTON - Former Missouri Senator and Ambassador John Danforth endorsed Mitt Romney as his 2012 presidential candidate, according to an announcement made today by Mitt Romney's campaign. In a news release, Danforth explains he believes this election is a significant one.

"This election is one of, if not the, most important of my lifetime. Our country faces the possibility of losing our place in the world if our economy fails to restart."

Danforth joins Missouri Senator Roy Blunt and former Senator Jim Talent in endorsing Romney.