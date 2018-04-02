Former Moberly Police Officer Changes Plea in Sex Abuse Case

RANDOLPH COUNTY - A former Moberly police officer accused of statutory rape and sodomy wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Michael Rudder was arrested back in November after about a year with the department.

Rudder's attorney told KOMU at the time that the crimes most likely took place between October 2010 and May 2011. He originally pleaded guilty to those charges but now wants to withdraw that plea.

A hearing on the motion is set for 11 a.m.