Former Moberly Principal Wants Records Opened

Rick Boyce's lawyer, Robert Krueger, said the board's decision not to renew Boyce's contract was "arbitrary and capricious."

Krueger also said 1,200 pages of transcripts from board meetings show student accusers at Gratz-Brown Elementary School made up allegations about Principal Boyce touching them innapropriately.

"When the truth would come out, this would all be over," Krueger said. "Rick Boyce would be fully exonerated. He would not have lost his job."

But, the Moberly School Board closed those records, and Krueger said it did so to try to protect the district superintendent.

"The majority, six of the seven members, elected to circle the wagons, so to speak, around Superintendent Bob Bach," said Krueger. "And, unfortunately, they have insured their own individual liability in the rights violations to Rick Boyce."

Kruger added, "I fully expect that, besides the filing for additional judicial review of what the board did, that we'll be looking and seeking a total redress for all the civil damages that have befallen Rick Boyce because of the school district and the superintendent."

KOMU repeatedly tried to contact Superintendent Bach and school board members on Tuesday, but they did not return calls or refused to comment.