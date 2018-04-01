Former MSU coach Cuonzo Martin named Tennessee Vols Basketball coach

7 years 3 days 22 hours ago Monday, March 28 2011 Mar 28, 2011 Monday, March 28, 2011 7:54:00 PM CDT March 28, 2011 in Sports
By: Matt Weatherford
loading

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Volunteers named Cuonzo Martin their new head coach.
Martin, a former Purdue star, had been head coach at Missouri State the last three years.
Tennessee gives Martin a five year deal worth a guaranteed 1.3 million dollars a year.

Martin led the Bears to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship this season, and the Missouri Valley Coach of the Year Honors.
He had a 61-41 record in his three seasons in Springfield.

 

