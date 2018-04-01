Former MSU coach Cuonzo Martin named Tennessee Vols Basketball coach

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Volunteers named Cuonzo Martin their new head coach.

Martin, a former Purdue star, had been head coach at Missouri State the last three years.

Tennessee gives Martin a five year deal worth a guaranteed 1.3 million dollars a year.

Martin led the Bears to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship this season, and the Missouri Valley Coach of the Year Honors.

He had a 61-41 record in his three seasons in Springfield.