Former MU Athlete Goes Pro in Germany
Former missouri basketball player jimmy mckinney is following a bouncing orange ball all the way to germany... He signed a two year deal to play pro ball for the deutsche bank skyliners of the german league... Mckinney started four years for mizzou... In his senior season... He averaged more than 12 points per game... He's also one of only four players to get more than 1-thousand points... 400 rebounds... And 300 assists for the black and gold... Mckinney starts playing for the german team next month... They start the season october 1st...
