Former MU Basketball Player Waives Right to Arraignment

COLUMBIA - Former University of Missouri basketball player James Zach Price waived his right to an arraignment Friday in Boone County court.

Price was scheduled to be in court for an arraignment hearing Friday on charges of tampering for defacing an automobile. A preliminary hearing will be set for an undetermined date.

Price was released from the MU basketball team April 10.

Columbia Police said Price used his own car to ram his teammate Ernest Ross's car at least twice with he and Ross's girlfriend in it. Police said the incident took place near Bethel Church Road and Route K on April 2.