Former MU football player Aldon Smith released from 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - NBC Sports reports the San Francisco 49ers released former MU defensive end Aldon Smith from the team Friday after he was arrested Thursday night in a suburb of San Francisco.

The Santa Clara Police Department said the arrest came for hit-and-run, vandalism and DUI. The Santa Clara County Jail lists a $26,000 bail for Aldon Jacarus Smith, which is the player's full name.

Smith has been a linebacker for the 49ers since 2011 and has developed a long criminal record since then.

Friday afternoon, KGO-TV Reporter Matt Keller tweeted Smith had been released on bail.

#AldonSmith bailed out of Santa Clara County Jail. #49ers — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 7, 2015





#AldonSmith- "Justice will be served. The truth will come out. There's no DUI." #49ers — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 7, 2015









#AldonSmith- "This wasn't a DUI. The situation that happened could've been handled differently & I apologize for everybody I did let down." — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 7, 2015





Smith also said "As far as everything's concerned, it'll work out how it's supposed to work out. That's all."

The former Tiger was arrested for DUI in 2012 and again in 2013, and faced weapons charges in 2012 after a party at his home turned violent. Authorities said several shots were fired and Smith was stabbed. He pleaded not guilty in Nov. 2013 to three felony charges related to the incident.

Smith was arrested in 2014 at the Los Angeles International Airport after authorities said he became belligerent during a security screening and threatened he had a bomb.

Smith served a nine-game suspension last year after running into legal trouble several times.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information and tweets about Smith's bail and change the title to reflect Smith's release from the team.]