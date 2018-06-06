Former MU Football Player to Make Court Appearance

COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou running back Derrick Washington is scheduled to appear in Boone County Court today. The hearing is for Washington's felony sexual assault charge filed in August. Court documents show his MU tutor accused the football star of sexual assault last June.

Coach Gary Pinkel first suspended Washington after he was charged with domestic abuse. Pinkel then kicked him off the team in September. Washington has dropped out of MU and forfeited his athletic scholarship. A preliminary hearing for the sexual assault charges is set for October 5.

