Former Nebraska Doctor Cleared in Death Cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska's chief medical officer has dismissed the case against a former Seward doctor who was accused of prescribing drugs that led to overdose deaths.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the chief medical officer, Dr. Joann Schaefer, says the state failed to prove that Dr. Barbara Froehner's treatment showed a pattern of negligence.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office had filed a petition for disciplinary action, blaming five deaths on her prescriptions between 2008 and 2010.

Froehner, now a family physician at Fort Leonard Wood Army base in Missouri, denied the allegations.

The state has 30 days to appeal the ruling to a district court. A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office did not comment and referred questions Thursday to the state Health and Human Services Department.