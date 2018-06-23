Former Nun Invokes Title Nine in Bias Battle

1 decade 11 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, June 28 2007 Jun 28, 2007 Thursday, June 28, 2007 8:03:51 AM CDT June 28, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
 ERIE, Pa. - A St. Louis lawyer who used to be a Catholic nun wants to revive a discrimination claim against a Pennsylvania school. Lynette Petruska was the first female chaplain at Gannon University. She claims she was demoted in 2002 and forced to resign because of her gender and because she helped expose accusations of a cover-up over a priest who allegedly had an affair. Petruska asked a judge yesterday to allow her to file an amended lawsuit invoking Title Nine, the law that requires schools that receive federal funding to offer equal opportunities to both genders. The law is best known for requiring schools to provide equal athletic opportunities to men and women. Federal courts have ruled against hearing her claim under law that allow courts to avoid deciding legal disputes between religious institutions and clergy.

