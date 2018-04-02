Former NW Mo. Sherrif Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former northwest Missouri sheriff haspleaded guilty to depriving eight women of their civil rights by forcing them to expose parts of their bodies to him.

Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old Neal "Bear" Groom admitted Wednesday that while he was Worth County sheriff, he coerced the women into exposing parts of their bodies and that he took pictures of some of the women, including their exposed breasts.

In his plea in U.S. District Court in Kansas City on eight misdemeanor charges, Groom admitted there was no legitimate law enforcement purpose for him to coerce the women into showing him their breasts.

He is facing a maximum punishment of a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for each count.