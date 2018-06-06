Former Page Reacts to Foley Scandal

University of Missouri student Kyle Becker was a page in the House of Representatives from September 1998 to June 1999 while he was in high school. Although he was not a page for Foley, Becker knew him and said Foley took a special interest in pages and was the only representative who knew all their names.

Now, Becker said some of Foley's conversations and emails seem too personal, although they didn't appear so at the time. Becker thought then Foley was just a friendly guy giving his email and instant messenger name to each page.

Becker said pages talked about Foley's attention but, as far as Becker knows, no one in his page class had any inappropriate contact with Foley. However, another former page, Tyson Vivyan, said Wednesday that Foley sent him emails of a sexual nature when Vivyan was a page in the 1990s.

Speaker Dennis Hastert's office denies it had information three years ago about Foley's inappropriate behavior with pages, who are high school juniors hired to serve as helpers in the House of Representatives. The page program has been in effect for 200 years, but now some lawmakers want to end it because they said it is outdated.